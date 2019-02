Pogledajte kakva će to ljepotica debitirati uoči Cro Copove borbe

From spine alignment to pressure relief, thank you @lullbed for allowing my body to recover fully when I sleep and perform my best at training camp. Truly in love with this mattress 😻 #getyourlullon, #ad lull.com/valerie

A post shared by Master Valerie Loureda 💋 (@valerieloureda) on Jul 23, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT