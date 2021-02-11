Chelsea i Southampton u četvrtfinalu

Nogometaši Chelsea i Southamptona posljednji su putnici u četvrtfinale engleskog FA kupa.
Chelsea je u susretu osmine finala na gostovanju pobijedio Barnsley sa 1-0, a pogodak odluke zabio je Tammy Abraham u 64. minuti.
Mateo Kovačić je za londonske "Bluese" igrao posljednjih 10 minuta.
Zanimljivo, Chelsea je ove sezone izbacio Barnsley iz oba engleska kupa. U rujnu prošle godine Chelsea je u 3. kolu Liga kupa slavio sa 6-0, a večeras u osmini finala FA kupa sa 1-0.
Southampton je četvrtfinale izborio gostujućom pobjedom protiv Wolverhamptona sa 2-0, a golove su zabili Ings (49) i Armstrong (90).
Ranije su plasman u četvrtfinale izborili Manchester City, Everton, Manchester United, Leicester City, Bournemouth i Sheffield City.
U četvrtfinalu će igrati Everton - Manchester City, Leicester City - Manchester United, Bournemouth - Southampton, te Chelsea - Sheffield United.
REZULTATI:
Wolverhampton - Southampton 0-2 (Ings 49, Armstrong 90)
Barnsley - Chelsea 0-1 (Abraham 64)
U srijedu:
Swansea City - Manchester City 1-3 (Whittaker 77 / Walker 30, Sterling 47, Jesus 50)
Sheffield United - Bristol City 1-0 (Sharp 66-11m)
Leicester City - Brighton 1-0 (Iheanacho 90+4)
Everton - Tottenham 5-4 prod. (Calvert-Lewin 36, Richarlison 38, 69, Sigurdsson 43-11m, Bernard 97 / Davison Sanchez 4, 57, Lamela 45+3, Kane 83)
U utorak:
Burnley - Bournemouth 0-2 (Surridge 21 Stanislas 88-11m)
Manchester United - West Ham 1-0 prod. (McTominay 98)
PAROVI ČETVRTFINALA:
Everton - Manchester City
Leicester City - Manchester United
Bournemouth - Southampton
Chelsea - Sheffield United