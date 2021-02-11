HRVATSKA BiH
Chelsea i Southampton u četvrtfinalu

Mateo Kovačić je za londonske "Bluese" igrao posljednjih 10 minuta.
11. veljače 2021.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League - Molineux
Foto: Andrew Yates/PA Images/PIXSELL
Autor Hina

Nogometaši Chelsea i Southamptona posljednji su putnici u četvrtfinale engleskog FA kupa.

Chelsea je u susretu osmine finala na gostovanju pobijedio Barnsley sa 1-0, a pogodak odluke zabio je Tammy Abraham u 64. minuti.

Mateo Kovačić je za londonske "Bluese" igrao posljednjih 10 minuta.

Zanimljivo, Chelsea je ove sezone izbacio Barnsley iz oba engleska kupa. U rujnu prošle godine Chelsea je u 3. kolu Liga kupa slavio sa 6-0, a večeras u osmini finala FA kupa sa 1-0.

Southampton je četvrtfinale izborio gostujućom pobjedom protiv Wolverhamptona sa 2-0, a golove su zabili Ings (49) i Armstrong (90).

Ranije su plasman u četvrtfinale izborili Manchester City, Everton, Manchester United, Leicester City, Bournemouth i Sheffield City.

U četvrtfinalu će igrati Everton - Manchester City, Leicester City - Manchester United, Bournemouth - Southampton, te Chelsea - Sheffield United.

REZULTATI:
Wolverhampton - Southampton     0-2 (Ings 49, Armstrong 90)
Barnsley - Chelsea              0-1 (Abraham 64)

U srijedu:
Swansea City - Manchester City  1-3 (Whittaker 77 / Walker 30, Sterling 47, Jesus 50)
Sheffield United - Bristol City 1-0 (Sharp 66-11m)
Leicester City - Brighton       1-0 (Iheanacho 90+4)
Everton - Tottenham             5-4 prod. (Calvert-Lewin 36, Richarlison 38, 69, Sigurdsson 43-11m, Bernard 97 / Davison Sanchez 4, 57, Lamela 45+3, Kane 83)

U utorak:
Burnley - Bournemouth           0-2 (Surridge 21 Stanislas 88-11m)
Manchester United - West Ham    1-0 prod. (McTominay 98)

PAROVI ČETVRTFINALA:
Everton - Manchester City
Leicester City - Manchester United
Bournemouth - Southampton
Chelsea - Sheffield United

