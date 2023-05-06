Velika fotogalerija s krundibe kralja Charlesa: Britanci slave novog poglavara

The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby (right) with King Charles III (left) during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PRESS ASSOCIATION
(right to left) Baroness Floella Benjamin, carrying the The Sovereign’s Sceptre with the Dove, General Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London, carrying St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England, and Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, carrying The Sovereign’s Orb, at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Ben Birchall/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Lady Susan Hussey arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023. Photo: Joe Giddens/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Spectators and protesters gather near Trafalgar Square in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023. Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Armed police officers patrol the Mall ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Home Secretary Suella Braverman arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PRESS ASSOCIATION
06 May 2023, Great Britain, London: The street in front of Westminster Abbey is prepared for the arrival of the king. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected on the streets of London for the coronation of King Charles III. Photo: Sina Schuldt/dpa Photo: SINA SCHULDT/DPA
Guests arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS Photo: POOL/REUTERS
Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Dame Joanna Lumley arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow/PRESS ASSOCIATION
RETRANSMITTING PICTURE UPDATING CAPTION Katy Perry, Edward Enninful and Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Ben Stanstall/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A general view of royal regalia ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Joan Armatrading (centre) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/PRESS ASSOCIATION
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal (right) arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PRESS ASSOCIATION
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel from St James's Palace to Buckingham Palace in London ahead of their coronation ceremony. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson/PRESS ASSOCIATION
The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Joe Giddens/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Personnel from the Royal Air Force arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Joe Giddens/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Coldstream Guards marching along The Mall ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson/PRESS ASSOCIATION
A general view the preparations ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Coldstream Guards marching along The Mall ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jacob King/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with President of Israel Isaac Herzog at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Lionel Richie arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Nick Cave (centre) arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Dame Emma Thompson arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow/PRESS ASSOCIATION
First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jacob King/PRESS ASSOCIATION
First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PRESS ASSOCIATION
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jacob King/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Members of the Household Cavalry make their way along The Mall ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Faith leaders and faith representatives in the procession through Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach is accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry as it arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PRESS ASSOCIATION
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla today. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Service personnel from Regiments of the Household Division holding the Freedom of the City of London who will hold the Anointing Screen in Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Aaron Chown/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Members of the Household Cavalry mounted regiment make their way along The Mall ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Niall Carson/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Standard bearers and members of the military in Parliament Square, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jane Barlow/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves Buckingham Palace on the day of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Photo: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau walk outside Westminster Abbey ahead of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Photo: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to his (their) coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla sit in Diamond Jubilee State Coach on the day of coronation ceremony, at The Mall in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Pool Photo: YARA NARDI/REUTERS
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to his coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Photo: Dylan Martinez/REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Photo: Toby Melville/REUTERS
Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal arrives to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Photo: Toby Melville/REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool Photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS
Katy Perry, Edward Enninful and Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. PA Photo. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS Photo: POOL/REUTERS
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla sit in Diamond Jubilee State Coach in front of Big Ben in Westminster on the day of coronation in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Marko Djurica Photo: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Photo: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS
Britain's Prince Andrew travels by car to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Photo: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS
Prince George (second from left) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Toby Melville/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at Westminster Abbey to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation ceremony, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool Photo: Toby Melville/REUTERS
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool Photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS
Prince George (centre) and King Charles III outside Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Joe Giddens/PRESS ASSOCIATION
Prince George (centre) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Photo: Jacob King/PRESS ASSOCIATION