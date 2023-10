Slavni glumac potvrdio da ipak odlazi u mirovinu: 'Stalno govorim da ću se povući. Pa sad jesam'

(left to right) Brennan Reece, Victor Oshin, Will Fletcher, Danielle Vitalis, Oliver Parker, Michael Caine, John Standing, Laura Marcus, Elliot Norman and William Ivory attend the world premiere of The Great Escaper at BFI Southbank, London. Picture date: Wednesday September 20, 2023. Photo: Ian West/PRESS ASSOCIATION

