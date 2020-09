Sin oskarovca se na zanimljiv način upucava Adele

@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲

A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 (@chethanx) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:35pm PDT