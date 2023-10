Kultna jakna Michaela Jacksona koju je nosio na snimanju reklame prodaje se za basnoslovnu cifru

George Michael’s music video screen-matched La Rocka jacket from his duet with Aretha Franklin, left and Michael Jackson’s 1984 photo-matched Pepsi commercial jacket are displayed at Propstore in Chenies, Britain, September 20, 2023. The jackets will be auctioned with other music memorabilia on November 10th in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

Foto: Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS