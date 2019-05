Kličkova bivša žena optužila dečka da ju je istukao, a bližnji nisu iznenađeni

Actress Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend has been allegedly arrested for starting a physical fight with her! According to TMZ, “...the "Nashville" star and her BF, Brian Hickerson, were out drinking together in Hollywood Wednesday night before heading back to their pad. We're told the couple had an argument that turned physical, and at some point, cops were called ... it's unclear by whom. Police showed up around 2 AM Thursday, and our sources say they noticed redness and marks on Hayden's body. After interviewing both of them, we're told they determined Hickerson allegedly started the fight, and arrested him.” #haydenpanettiere #brianhickerson #celebrity #news #celebritynews #celeb #celebbelle Image: ERIC CHARBONNEAU/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

