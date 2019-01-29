Iskreno priznanje Tajči: Prije deset godina išla sam na terapije

Tatjana Cameron Tajči na Instagramu je obožavateljima povjerila kako je prije deset godina prolazila kroz težak period u kojem je imala napadaje panike.
U objavi je objasnila što se dogodilo u međuvremenu i kako se nosila s napadajima.
- Prije deset godina išla sam na terapiju i konačno sam uspjela savladati napadaje panike. Odvela sam tada sinove na predstavu Mary Poppins. Bio je to mali korak kojim sam se pokušala vratiti onoj staroj sebi, uostalom još uvijek sam bila ona djevojka koja je ostavila sve iza sebe jer nisam htjela biti lutka. Voljela sam svoje crkvene koncerte, ali nedostajale su mu moje gaže na kojima ljudi plešu. Nedostajale su mi ljubavne pjesme i pjesme koje veličaju život. - piše Tajči i nastavlja:
- Nedostajala mi je Tatjana koja je bila samouvjerena, hrabra, slobodna od krivnje i toga što drugi misle o meni. Moj suprug me volio i podržavao, ali nije mogao u potpunosti razumjeti što me muči. Morala sam sama raditi na sebi - otkrila je Tajči u obavi uz koju je stavila fotografiju staru deset godina na kojoj je sa svojim sinovima.
#10yearchallenge Yea, a lot of stuff happened in the past 10 years... the biggest difference (apart from hair and a few wrinkles)? I am no longer afraid of being judged, rejected, expelled, abandoned, yelled at, publicly called out or punished for being me (yup, I love yoga, inclusiveness and open mindedness 😉) 🧚♂️ 🦹🏼♀️ 🔻 Now, 10 years ago... 🤔 ... I was quite a bit taller than my boys. :) I was in therapy and finally coming out of my bouts of panic attacks. I took the boys to see Mary Poppins (the Broadway Tour). It was one of the small steps I was taking to going back to being me (After all, I was still that girl who left everything behind because she didn’t want to be a doll). I loved my church concerts, but I missed playing gigs where people danced and held each other tight. I missed singing love songs and heartbreak songs and toasting-to-life songs. I missed being me: confident, brave and free from shame, guilt and other people’s opinions. My husband loved me and supported me, but he couldn’t fully understand where all this was coming from. I had to do the healing on my own - deep within. . . Looking back, I see how this process was as gradual as melting of a giant glacier in the early spring sun. It took many people in many different situations to bring me wisdom, guidance and encouragements I needed. I’m forever grateful for each of them - many will never know how much they had helped me. . I created many projects that helped me through that process: the play “My Perfectly Beautiful Life”, “Stanley and Tajci” show, “Awaken” album, “Waking Up in America” TV show... “Be a Rockstar I’d Transformation” book and course... . . And yes, my sons were my biggest motivation. I knew I wanted to be the healthiest version of me I could be so I don’t cause them to loose their way in growing into people they are created to be. . . .Good 10 years! Hard, challenging, but 💪🏻 kind of good! ;) #transformation #healing #positivechange
Priznaje kako taj proces u kojem je radila na sebi nije bio jednostavan niti brz, ali uz ljude koji su joj pomogli u brojnim situacijama, a da to nisu ni znali, vratila je samopouzdanje.
- Sinovi su mi bili najveća motivacija. Znala sam da želim biti najbolja i najzdravija verzija sebe zbog njih - zaključila je Tajči.
Pogledajte gdje su i što danas rade dance zvijezde 90-ih