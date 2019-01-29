HRVATSKA BiH
Pretplata Poslovni.hr Ordinacija.hr Diva.hr VP Living Agrobiz.hr Moja Hrvatska
Pregled dana 22 1°C
Naslovnica Showbiz Estrada
Napadaj panike

Iskreno priznanje Tajči: Prije deset godina išla sam na terapije

Pjevačica kaže kako je imala težak period u kojem se pokušala vratiti onoj staroj Tatjani koja je bila samouvjerena i hrabra.
29. siječnja 2019. u 08:25 1 komentara 558 prikaza

Upravo se čita...

Požar na Volovčici
2
Drama na Volovčici

Izgorio stan u Zagrebu, pronađena mrtva osoba
KLONUO JE BRZO I BEZ DAHA...

Karlovački monstrum: Zavezali ga, prekrili mu oči i - smaknuli
Niko Kovač
NEUGODNA SITUACIJA

Nijemci tvrde: Ovaj čovjek stalno izaziva sukob s Nikom Kovačem

25226 prikaza
Viralni hit

Nesvakidašnji okršaj susjeda: Milijuni ljudi u rekordnom roku pogledali ovaj video

14990 prikaza
oprez!

Ovo su problemi u braku koje zaista ne biste trebali ignorirati

9676 prikaza
HEROJI

Bio je i strašno hrabar, nekad i previše: Renata su svi voljeli...
Vojna parada u Rusiji
Probijanja opsade Lenjingrada

VIDEO Rusija pokazala svoje najmodernije oružje na velikoj vojnoj paradi

20043 prikaza
Foto: Facebook
Pogledajte galeriju 1/7
Večernji list
Autor Vecernji.hr

Tatjana Cameron Tajči na Instagramu je obožavateljima povjerila kako je prije deset godina prolazila kroz težak period u kojem je  imala napadaje panike.

Odlazak talentiranog glumca Otac preminulog Roberta: Teško mi je, ne mogu pričati

U objavi je objasnila što se dogodilo u međuvremenu i kako se nosila s napadajima.

- Prije deset godina išla sam na terapiju i konačno sam uspjela savladati napadaje panike. Odvela sam tada sinove na predstavu Mary Poppins. Bio je to mali korak kojim sam se pokušala vratiti onoj staroj sebi, uostalom još uvijek sam bila ona djevojka koja je ostavila sve iza sebe jer nisam htjela biti lutka. Voljela sam svoje crkvene koncerte, ali nedostajale su mu moje gaže na kojima ljudi plešu. Nedostajale su mi ljubavne pjesme i pjesme koje veličaju život. - piše Tajči i nastavlja:

Jelena Karleuša Afera preljub Pjevačica je pogođena medijskim linčem i donijela je radikalnu odluku

- Nedostajala mi je Tatjana koja je bila samouvjerena, hrabra, slobodna od krivnje i toga što drugi misle o meni. Moj suprug me volio i podržavao, ali nije mogao u potpunosti razumjeti što me muči. Morala sam sama raditi na sebi - otkrila je Tajči u obavi uz  koju je stavila fotografiju staru deset godina na kojoj je sa svojim sinovima.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#10yearchallenge Yea, a lot of stuff happened in the past 10 years... the biggest difference (apart from hair and a few wrinkles)? I am no longer afraid of being judged, rejected, expelled, abandoned, yelled at, publicly called out or punished for being me (yup, I love yoga, inclusiveness and open mindedness 😉) 🧚‍♂️ 🦹🏼‍♀️ 🔻 Now, 10 years ago... 🤔 ... I was quite a bit taller than my boys. :) I was in therapy and finally coming out of my bouts of panic attacks. I took the boys to see Mary Poppins (the Broadway Tour). It was one of the small steps I was taking to going back to being me (After all, I was still that girl who left everything behind because she didn’t want to be a doll). I loved my church concerts, but I missed playing gigs where people danced and held each other tight. I missed singing love songs and heartbreak songs and toasting-to-life songs. I missed being me: confident, brave and free from shame, guilt and other people’s opinions. My husband loved me and supported me, but he couldn’t fully understand where all this was coming from. I had to do the healing on my own - deep within. . . Looking back, I see how this process was as gradual as melting of a giant glacier in the early spring sun. It took many people in many different situations to bring me wisdom, guidance and encouragements I needed. I’m forever grateful for each of them - many will never know how much they had helped me. . I created many projects that helped me through that process: the play “My Perfectly Beautiful Life”, “Stanley and Tajci” show, “Awaken” album, “Waking Up in America” TV show... “Be a Rockstar I’d Transformation” book and course... . . And yes, my sons were my biggest motivation. I knew I wanted to be the healthiest version of me I could be so I don’t cause them to loose their way in growing into people they are created to be. . . .Good 10 years! Hard, challenging, but 💪🏻 kind of good! ;) #transformation #healing #positivechange

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on

 

Priznaje kako taj proces u kojem je radila na sebi nije bio jednostavan niti brz, ali uz ljude koji su joj pomogli u brojnim situacijama, a da to nisu ni znali, vratila je samopouzdanje.

Oliverova pjesma Nina Badrić videom iz zrakoplova izmamila suze mnogima, javio se i Višnjić

- Sinovi su mi bili najveća motivacija. Znala sam da želim biti najbolja i najzdravija verzija sebe zbog njih - zaključila je Tajči. 

Pogledajte gdje su i što danas rade dance zvijezde 90-ih

[video: 27525 / ]
Poslovni dnevnik
Jačanje imuniteta
Riznica zdravlja
Vodič za imunitet: Doznajte kako pomoći našem imunitetu i zašto…
Ključne riječi Tatjana Cameron Tajči Instagram

A1 izdvaja za Vas

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 lite DS crni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna M, ugovor na 24mj

1.929 kn
Saznaj više
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB DS ljubicasta uz A1 tarifu Mobilna L, ugovor na 24mj

2.889 kn
Saznaj više
Apple

Apple iPhone X 64GB srebrni uz A1 tarifu Mobilna L, ugovor na 24mj

6.179 kn
Saznaj više
Pogledaj sve komentare
Komentari 1

Još iz rubrike Showbiz

Sajam vjenčanja Zagreb
OVAJ VIKEND

Sajam vjenčanja Zagreb – najveći sajam vjenčane tematike u regiji održava se 21. godinu za redom
Ljubav je na selu

Ljubo je najstariji farmer: Žene su me prevarile, imale su matematiku, a ja romantiku
Ana Gruica
PRIRODNI IZGLED

Ana Gruica pridružila se trendu i pokazala kako izgleda bez šminke i filtera

12