Žena ju je optužila da joj želi oteti muža jer doji u javnosti, pa joj je odgovorila na najbolji način!

Nazvala ju je "odvratnom" i nastavila s drugim ružnim riječima, otkrila je Reka. "Mislila je da želim oteti njenog muškarca dok tiho dojim svoju bebu za vrijeme slijetanja", otkrila je za Daily mail.
Reka ima više od 32 tisuće pratitelja na Instagramu, pa je odlučila iskoristiti baš tu platformu kako bi ljude educirala o tome koliko je dojenje dobro za djecu i sada dijeli profesionalne fotografije dok doji kćer, potaknuta ženom iz aviona i njenim komentarima.
Fotografkinja doji dijete gdje god ona želi, pa i na javnim mjestima i ne želi se za to ispričavati.
"Dojenje je prirodna stvar, naše su grudi stvorene za našu dječicu. Povezivati dojenje s nečim perverznim ili sa seksom, odvratno je", rekla je.
WORLD BREASTFEEDING MONTH! Shout out to all the ladies that define the stereotypes and feed their children past "since they can ask for it". I am an independent woman who's raising an independent child.
"Dojim gdje god moje dijete želi biti nahranjeno. Ne dojim toliko često, pošto mi je kćer sada već malo starija, ali kada je bila beba dojila sam svugdje - u restoranima, dućanima, na sastancima, na cesti, u podzemnoj, gdje god možete zamisliti..."
WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK. In honor of mothers and babies breastfeeding, this week there are thousands of events around the world supporting mothers nursing their children. Sadly we recently saw that our government yields to the pressure of the formula companies by encouraging formula over breast milk (see NYT Article). Nothing is more natural and healthy than moms breastfeeding their babies. I've been breastfeeding my daughter for 2.5 years and it has Been the most beautiful and bonding experience.
"Kad pogledam unatrag, baš sam čekala da se netko požali, da ga mogu naučiti nešto više o tome...", rekla je Reka, pa otkrila kako su joj ljudi prilazili samo nekoliko puta u javnosti, a zanimljivo je da su sve to bile - žene.
I wanted to touch on the subject of "extended breastfeeding", as it's often referred to when done past baby's 1st year. Too often I get dirty looks and snide comments, even from friends and family, regarding breastfeeding my 2 year old daughter. It's often, disturbingly, regarded as mother-obsessive, and bad for the independence of the child. That could not be further from the truth! Breastfeeding your child past 2 years is incredibly healthy, both physically and psychologically, for both the mother and the baby. Please don't take my word for it, just google it. Moreover, the World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding for children to 2 years and beyond. It's been an incredibly bonding and beautiful experience, and it goes way beyond giving them milk. I will not be breastfeeding her forever, but for the short time that it's beneficial to her, and possible to me, we will continue. Stop judging, and educate yourselves. And love!
"Vrlo je iritantno koliko ljudi osuđuju žene koje doje i koliko su grudi i bradavice postale seksualizirane", odala je.
Majka trogodišnjakinje rekla je kako stvari postaju gore kako je Ilo starija. Prijatelji i obitelj okreću očima i gledaju s neodobrenjem kad vide da dojim i žele da prestanem, otkrila je.