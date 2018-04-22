HRVATSKA BiH
Oprezno sa zdravim

Zdravo se hranite, a kilogrami ne idu dolje? Dijetetičarka otkrila što radite krivo

Dijetetičarka Leanne Ward upozorila je kako se u mnogim zdravim namirnicama kriju mnogobrojne kalorije te je usporedila jednu zdjelicu badema i poznatu čokoladicu Twix
22. travnja 2018. u 19:56

vaga
Foto: Thinkstock
Karolina Lubina
Autor Karolina Lubina

Ako pazite što jedete i želite smršavjeti, vodite računa o tome koliko kalorija unosite u organizam, a ne samo konzumirate li zdrave namirnice.

dijeta, zdrava prehrana postala hit Je li ovo najjednostavnija dijeta? Evo od čega se sastoji...

Dijetetičarka Leanne Ward upozorila je kako se u mnogim zdravim namirnicama kriju mnogobrojne kalorije te je usporedila jednu šalicu badema i poznatu čokoladicu Twix.

Bademi su omiljena grickalica većine ljudi koji paze na prehranu, no morate paziti koliko ih jedete jer su oni vrlo kalorični. Sto grama badema, primjerice, sadrži čak 579 kalorija, dok jedna čokoladica Twix od 55 grama sadrži 275 kalorija.

 

Double tap if you usually do "generous" helpings of almonds straight from the bag 🙊 Seriously but... almonds eaten from the jar don’t count right!?? 💁🏻‍♀️🙄This picture is to demonstrate why I think it's important to understand portions & serving sizes 👌🏼 So many of my clients can't understand why they can't meet their weight loss goals despite #cleaneating or eating #healthyfood but this picture demonstrates that even healthy foods can be over eaten 🤷🏼‍♀️ . . Im not by any means saying that a chocolate is healthier than nuts or to go out & buy a chocolate bar over almonds - I’m simply demonstrating a common mistake a lot of my clients make 😜 You can still overeat healthy foods - let me say this again... you can still overeat healthy foods!!! A cup of almonds, 4 bananas or a few home made bliss balls will still make you gain weight if eaten in excess of your bodies daily requirements ‼️ If you're trying to lose weight, I recommend weighing or measuring your portions for a day or two to see how much you may 'overestimate' your portions without even realising 🙊 . . Remember: things like nuts, nut butter, seeds, avocado & salmon are very healthy foods but also quite energy dense ie: high in (good) calories. If weight loss is your goal, watch your portions of energy dense foods 👌🏼 Of course include them regularly in your diet don’t just eat them mindlessly - recognise what a portion size is & stick to that 😜 You can still enjoy all your favourite things as part of a healthy lifestyle but understanding quantities & portion sizes can help you achieve your goals 💜 Tag a friend below you think this would help 👇🏼👇🏼 #healthyeatingtips #calories #portionsize #weightloss #eatright #weightlosstips #healthyfood #thefitnessdietitian

A post shared by Leanne Ward 🌻Here To Inspire (@the_fitness_dietitian) on

– Mnogo mojih klijenata ne shvaća zašto ne mršavi iako se zdravo hrane, no fotografija koju sam objavila pokazuje u čemu je zapravo problem. Bitno je da ljudi shvate zašto je smanjivanje količine hrane na tanjuru bitno te da se prejedati može i sa zdravim namirnicama – objašnjava Leanne Ward.

Ona savjetuje kako je vaganje porcija ključno ako se želi izgubiti na kilaži, a to ne trebate činiti stalno već prvih nekoliko dana dijete kako bi vidjeli koliko hrane smije biti na tanjuru.

– Zapamtite, namirnice poput kikirikija, badema, raznih sjemenki, avokada i lososa vrlo su zdrave i dobre za podizanje energije, ali su i vrlo kalorične – rekla je ona. Umjesto pune šalice badema kao međuobroka, dijetetičarka savjetuje da pojedete jednu četvrtinu šalice, odnosno onoliko koliko vam stane u zatvorenu šaku.

Jabučni ocat dobro je znati 10 razloga zašto biste trebali piti vodu s jabučnim octom Ana Reyes Izgleda neprepoznatljivo Ova baka u tri mjeseca izgubila je više od 30 kg, a sada otkriva kako joj je to uspjelo Voda s kuminom, napitak zdravlje i mršavljenje Ovaj jednostavan napitak topi kilograme već za 15 dana? Evo o čemu je riječ...
Komentari 2
  • vorda400:

    I to je doktor koji lječi dijabetičare napisao nije ni čudo da pola ljudi koji imaju preddijabetično stanje završi na inzulinu kad ga ovi krivo liječe i daju debilne dijete kojih se nitko ne može držati

  • Forgotten:

    Kakva vam je to usporedba? 579 kcal u 100 gr badema (na ilustraciji stoji 415??) vs 275 kcal u 55 gr Twixa? Valjda se upoređuje 100 gr vs 100 gr. Dakle, ispravno bi bilo reći 318 kcal u 55 gr ... prikaži još! badema naspram 275 gr Twix-a, odnosno 579 kcal u 100 gr badema vs 500 kcal u 100 gr Twix-a.

