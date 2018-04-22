Zdravo se hranite, a kilogrami ne idu dolje? Dijetetičarka otkrila što radite krivo

Double tap if you usually do "generous" helpings of almonds straight from the bag 🙊 Seriously but... almonds eaten from the jar don’t count right!?? 💁🏻‍♀️🙄This picture is to demonstrate why I think it's important to understand portions & serving sizes 👌🏼 So many of my clients can't understand why they can't meet their weight loss goals despite #cleaneating or eating #healthyfood but this picture demonstrates that even healthy foods can be over eaten 🤷🏼‍♀️ . . Im not by any means saying that a chocolate is healthier than nuts or to go out & buy a chocolate bar over almonds - I’m simply demonstrating a common mistake a lot of my clients make 😜 You can still overeat healthy foods - let me say this again... you can still overeat healthy foods!!! A cup of almonds, 4 bananas or a few home made bliss balls will still make you gain weight if eaten in excess of your bodies daily requirements ‼️ If you're trying to lose weight, I recommend weighing or measuring your portions for a day or two to see how much you may 'overestimate' your portions without even realising 🙊 . . Remember: things like nuts, nut butter, seeds, avocado & salmon are very healthy foods but also quite energy dense ie: high in (good) calories. If weight loss is your goal, watch your portions of energy dense foods 👌🏼 Of course include them regularly in your diet don’t just eat them mindlessly - recognise what a portion size is & stick to that 😜 You can still enjoy all your favourite things as part of a healthy lifestyle but understanding quantities & portion sizes can help you achieve your goals 💜 Tag a friend below you think this would help 👇🏼👇🏼 #healthyeatingtips #calories #portionsize #weightloss #eatright #weightlosstips #healthyfood #thefitnessdietitian

