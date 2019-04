Što sve može dobrota: Frizer besplatnim frizurama iz temelja beskućnicima promijenio život

The atoms that make me. The protons and electrons that keep me spinning, enabling me to continue doing what I do. The nucleus is always humans, and their stories. Chasing the magic in people. The small things in which we all can relate. The more I journey into the lives of others, the more I discover the fundamental similarities we share. It can be hopeful and frustrating all at once. I’m constantly asked - “How is it possible for you to keep spending your time in this way? How do you live?” I could talk of logistics, or the hours spent connecting the wires. Or, I could go ahead and tell you the truth - I believe in it. On the Earth’s watch, I exist for a fleeting moment, what else am I going to do...? #DoSomethingForNothing 📷 @malkovichpants

