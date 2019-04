Kreće na maraton odjeven kao Forrest Gump: "On je moj apsolutni heroj"

@marathondessables training continues... but it's catching up with me. 9 out of 9 planned sessions completed, but late work finish meant I had to switch a session. Instead of a longer slower session it was a quicker one, also with the addition of an extra kilogram to the weight vest as I progress towards my starting pack weight for the race. My hamstrings which have had it easy for a looooong time are still protesting about Sunday's long sharp shock and to be honest, I'm pretty beat right now. I'm rearranging tomorrow's session to be a recovery day so I can get two quality sessions done on the days I'm not doing ten hour shifts. I hope it works! The order still makes sense, so it ain't cheating! Seeing as Paris is responsible (I'm not complaining), here are some more incredible photos I've been sent since the race, which I ❤️ big time. Thanks to Frédéric, Maxime and Romaine for the shots. Very well dressed man at the end. I like his style. Day 9: 10 minutes running drills 9 miles at 6:52 average with 6kg weight vest. 10x100m strides. Average heart rate 151. Stretching in a hot tub, mixed with falling asleep. #tired. #becomingforrest #halfmarathon #recovery #desert #paris #sahara @nike @niketrail @nikerunning @garminfitness @garmin @sscsantry www.goingthedistancerun.com #running #run #runner #runnersofinstagram #runchat #runultra #ultra #ultrarunner #ultrarunning #USA #marathondessables #instarunners #fitness #WWF #peacedirect #Nike #garmin #garminteamrunning #goingthedistance #keepgoing #Forrest #Gump #Forrestgump

