Možete li vjerovati koliko ova žena zaista ima godina?

Kada je pogledate teško biste mogli i pomisliti da ima 51 godinu.
Laura Heikkila izgleda bolje danas nego kada je imala trideset godina. Živi u Kaliforniji sa suprugom (49) i kćeri (18).
Tvrdi kako dobiva česte pozive na spoj muškaraca koji joj se javljaju putem Instagrama opčinjeni njenim izgledom, iako je udana i u braku je 20 godina.
Keeping it short but sweet because I'm heading to the airport to start my vacay! So no time for a pic today and I'm digging in the archives on my phone. . Here's my message for the day....it's not a few big actions we do each week that create our health, but rather a hundred small actions that lead to big results. Being able to wear a bikini at 50 is great, but waking up feeling healthy, energetic, with no aches and pains is even better! . Have a great weekend friends! I'll be posting some of my vacation to Coeur d'Alene and Montana over the next week. It will be a fun filled, active time with friends and family! . . . . #fitover50 #fitnessover50 #50isthenew30 #sandiego #beach #fitnessjourney
Iako je uvijek bila mršavija, nije bila zadovoljna svojim izgledom dok je bila mlađa.
Nakon rođenja kćeri 2001. godine, primijetila je da teško gubi kilgrame od poroda te je odlučila u potpunosti promijeniti prehranu i početi vježbati. Otada vježba svakodnevno i ne konzumira nezdravu i prerađenu hranu.
Smršavjela je nešto više od pet kilograma, no to je bilo dovoljno da se na njenom tijelu počnu nazirati mišići.
So I got one of the best compliments from a client today. She said I was fortunate because I didn't have sagging knees! Now at 50 this is the kind of compliment you love! So here's my secret to avoiding or trying to fix saggy knees. Work on your leg muscles around your knees to tighten the skin, take a supplement that can build collagen (I like Vital Proteins), and don't yo-yo diet... gaining and losing weight over and over can stretch out the skin over time. . At 50 I'm thrilled with any compliment I get lol! I'm also thrilled I can still backbend. The collagen probably helps that too lol!
Savjete za zdrav život i vježbanje dijeli na svojim profilima na društvenim mrežama, na Instagramu pod nickom This is so 50 ima oko 26 tisuća pratitelja, a jako je aktivna u svojoj fitness zajednici.
Posljednjih 15 godina aktivno vježba i živi zdrav život i osjeća se bolje nego ikada prije, odnosno, dok je bila mlađa. Stoga nije joj ni čudno, a ni njenom suprugu, da je "opsjedaju" muškarci, a on, tvrdi, s tim nema problema jer ima povjerenje u svoju suprugu s kojom dijeli život preko 20 godina. Suprug se također bavi fitnessom.
Happy Monday! If you've followed me for awhile, you know that most my post are about health, nutrition, and fitness for women over 40 and tips on things that have worked for me. Today I want to give a shout out to my hubby of almost 20 years, because he is a big reason I am as health focused as I am. Seriously when I met this man a couple decades ago, I was not the healthiest person. I was skinny, but not because my nutrition was good. Back then, before it was even a thing, he made a green smoothie every morning. He has always been my biggest supporter and encourages me everyday to follow my passions. As I've gotten a little older and my body has changed, I've struggled at times with not being happy with these changes, but he has aways encouraged me to just continue on working to be healthy instead of just throwing in the towel and giving up. I work with many women that struggle to lose weight because they don't have the support of their family and I can't stress enough how having your whole family on board for your fitness journey can make a huge difference. If this is a struggle for you, don't be afraid to express to your family how much you need their support. There are so many factors to our progress on this journey and this is just one more thing that can make a huge difference in your success! . . . . How does your partner and family support you? . . . . . #mondaymotivation #solanabeach #couplefitness #fitcouple #fitfam