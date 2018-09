Gucci je rasprodao ovaj badić od 2500 kn u kojem se ne smijete kupati

Looking for a f*** to give 🛥👸😎 I NEED this swim suit (and Dubai backdrop) in my life. It’s sold out everywhere - if you know where I can get one please let me know! 💋 📷: @ela_arjandas

A post shared by SHOPAHOLIC 💋 (@shopaholic_pdx) on Sep 3, 2018 at 2:46pm PDT