Vlasnici luksuznih auta koji voze za pale britanske vojnike zaustavili se u Zagrebu

Foto: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL
U centru Zagreba, na Trgu bana Jelačića, jučer je održano druženje sa sudionicima humanitarne vožnje Rally for Heroes, koje organizira veleposlanstvo Velike Britanije u suradnji s Gradom Zagrebom
Video: Sudionici 5. humanitarne vožnje Rally for Heroes zaustavili se u Zagrebu
U čast palih britanskih vojnika, u deset dana 60 vozila prolazi kroz deset zemalja
Riječ je o vožnji humanitarnog karaktera, a prikupljena sredstva namijenjena su udruženju SSAFA, jednoj od najstarijih humanitarnih organizacija koja pruža podršku britanskim vojnicima i njihovim obiteljima
Rally for Heroes održava se svaku drugu godinu, a ovogodišnji je peti po redu
U njemu sudjeluju pripadnici britanskih oružanih snaga, veterani, ali i građani koje povezuje ljubav prema automobilima.
Andrew Dalgleish, britanski veleposlanik
